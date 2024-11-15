The holiday season is officially here, and it’s the perfect time to show a little extra appreciation to the people who help us get through the chaos that this time of year brings for most people.

It’s no secret that during the holiday, people tend to tip a bit more generously than usual, especially to servers, gas station attendants, and mail carriers.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania's Safest City Is Located in Cumberland County

For a lot of people, it’s tradition to give mail carriers a little extra during the holiday season as a way of saying thank you for all the hard work they do deliver our packages and mail not just during the holidays, but year-round.

While everyone has their own idea of what an appropriate tip for a postal worker might be, is there an actual set amount we should be giving during the holidays?

Believe it or not, USPS has guidelines posted for holiday tipping that might shock you.

If you weren’t aware of their policy, now’s the perfect chance to give it a read before tipping your postal workers this holiday season.

How Much Can You Legally Tip Mail Carriers in Pennsylvania?

"-carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount. Furthermore, no employee may accept more than $50 worth of gifts from any one customer in any one calendar year period." - via USPS

If you’re looking to spread a little holiday cheer this season, maybe consider getting a thoughtful gift instead of a cash tip.

According to USPS guidelines, they aren’t allowed to accept checks or gift cards.

The holidays are the perfect time to show gratitude and give back, so if you can, take a moment to share some joy! Just be sure to stick to these official rules while you do.

PA Hospitals Receive "D" Grade For Patient Safety These hospitals are the worst-rated throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Gianna