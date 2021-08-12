I am not a person who likes to fast forward to the end of summer, but fall is right around the corner and since Starbucks announced when their pumpkin spiced latte is coming back, I think a lot of people were wondering when Dunkin' was going to start selling their version.

According to Chewboom, Dunkin' is going to start to selling their Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte as well as other items on their fall menu August 18th.

Besides the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, their fall menu includes a wide variety of pumpkin flavored items including pumpkin donuts, pumpkin munchkins, and muffins. New this year to the menu is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

The entire menu drops on August 18th and from then until September 14th, you're able to get a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3. How cool is that?

You can get more details about the fall menu at Dunkin by checking out this article.

I think this year is the year that I try all these pumpkin spiced products. I'm not a coffee drinker, I'm more of a tea kind of girl. However, I do like chai tea and I do like chai lattes, so the pumpkin spiced latte at Dunkin' might be up my alley.

I think I am very particular about the use of cinnamon. Too much of it, whether it's a scent or flavor, too much of it makes me sick. I do enjoy pumpkin flavored donuts and apple cider donuts in the fall as well.