Dunkin’ Just Released Coffee Flavored Cereal

Are you busy to make coffee in the morning? Too much traffic on your morning commute to stop for some? I know sometimes I would be late to meet with friends because I stopped to get an iced latte.

Dunkin’ has you covered for those mornings when you can’t stop, or just want to combine coffee and breakfast. The beloved coffee chain has released a line of caffeinated cereal, but not too caffeinated that your kids cannot have it.

The cereal only has 1/10th of the caffeine in a cup of coffee, so maybe skipping the morning cup isn’t ideal, but it sure would make a good pairing for an iced latte or two.

According to Fatherly.com, they have two flavors from some of the fan favorite morning cups of Joe: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte. The Mocha Latte has chocolate cereal bits with latte-flavored marshmallows, trying to replicate a nice latte and Caramel Macchiato has a spiced cereal and caramel-flavored marshmallow, trying to hold onto Dunkin’s signature caramel flavor.

“Getting the flavor right on our new cereals was a top priority, and we think we’ve nailed the rich, smooth and creamy taste,” Josh Jans, brand manager of the partnership, wrote in a press release.

Dunkin’ has really stepped up their game with this one, especially to bring more Dunkin’ branding into your home. I for one am very excited to see how they taste, especially because I am an avid coffee drinker. One thing is still for sure: America sure does run on Dunkin’.