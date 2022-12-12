Hey NJ! Here’s How You Can Score FREE Dunkin’ For the Holidays!

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... free Dunkin' donuts!

One more thing to make the holidays even sweeter are freebies for our favorite treats! And to help us get a little more into the holiday spirit, Dunkin' is hopping on the '12 Days of Christmas' bandwagon with a special offer of their own.

Yep, that's right. Dunkin' will be serving up FREE donuts during their "12 Days of Donuts"! The promotion will be going on Dec 13 - Dec 24! You'll be able to score 1 free donut every day for 12 days when you follow the terms and conditions.

How can I get a free Dunkin' donut?

The first step is, you have to become a Dunkin' Rewards member, which is free. When you order through the app, you can get a free donut with any purchase of a medium or large drink. This is perfect for you if grabbing Dunkin' on your way to work is part of your routine - you can get a free donut once per day with that drink!

What kind of Dunkin' donut can I get?

Dunkin' Rewards members can get one classic donut with that drink purchase. You can only get one free donut per day. (Exclusions, additional charges and terms may apply.)

But wait, there's more! To celebrate the official first day of winter on Dec 21, you can also get a free medium Midnight Blend coffee, also by ordering on the app.

Not a Dunkin' Rewards member yet? If you're interested, you can join HERE.

