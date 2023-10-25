I love it when local people make it on TV. Freehold, NJ is being represented in a new Dunkin' commercial, according to The Patch.

There's some star power in this commercial too. Alongside 7-year-old Luciano Martins from Freehold is former New York Giants star and Hall of Famer, Eli Manning. This is so cool, isn't it?

The commercial is for Dunkin' Rewards. Luciano has the first line in the 15-second ad when he asks for Eli Manning's autograph.

Check out the commercial below.

Oh my gosh, he is so cute, isn't he? Great job, Luciano.

This isn't his first rodeo. He's been modeling and acting since he was a baby.

Luciano's parents, Kristen and Joseph, have been interested in acting and the arts for many years, so they hired an agent to get their son's career started.

When job opportunities pop up, the family usually makes audition videos at home. They have a screen and ring light to make it look professional.

Luciano's mom, Kristen, was super excited when her son landed the Dunkin' commercial. She said, "It's his first SAG-eligible commercial for a top-brand."

Luciano loves to perform. He wants to learn how to play piano soon and hopes to have his own show on YouTube someday. He also loves to play video games...like every other 7-year-old.

Be on the lookout for Luciano in the future. You can follow his journey on Instagram.

The Martins also have a 6-year-old daughter, Aria Belle, who I bet we'll see in the spotlight soon too.

