Dunkin Releases Valentine’s Day Menu

It’s time! You all know that I am IN LOVE with Dunkin’. I never understood why people don’t like it. I mean, I know they chain can be a little flakey when it comes to having your coffee taste the same at every location, but that’s not what we are talking about right now! Dunkin’ has just released their Valentine’s Day menu!

I know I can’t be the only one that looks forward to the cheesy menu items that food establishments are doing on certain holidays. Even though I hate Valentine's Day, I will say many places have some cool things that they try to come up with. According to their website, they will be offering 2 holiday themed coffee beverages and donuts.

The one item that I’m most excited for is the Pink Velvet Latte. Fun Fact, I have actually already had it before the announced that they were back! It tastes so good, and you guys know I don't like my coffee sweet. The latte includes espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of smooth cream cheese icing. Even if you're on a diet, I promise it’s worth the little cheat day.

They also have some other pretty cool things. One item that I will be trying to morrow is their Brownie Batter Donut. It sounds like a lot, but it is limited time making it that much more tempting! I feel like in this case I should be able to have one everyday until February 14th, right? Right!

Another drink they have is a Mocha Macchiato. This is a drink that I feel has nothing to do with the holiday and should be permanent! You can actually customize your drink to make this all year, but you didn't hear that from me.