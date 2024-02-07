Valentine's Day will be here before you know it.

Do you have a plan? Flowers? Chocolate?

karandaev karandaev loading...

What about Pizza? Sounds good to me, especially if it's heart-shaped. I love a theme. It's all about hearts for Valentine's Day.

While some couples like to go out to a fancy restaurant and celebrate the holiday all about love, others are content to chill at home with a Valentine's Day-themed pizza.

Couple in love eating pizza for lunch and having fun vladans loading...

I've tried to get creative and make my own heart-shaped pizza and I've failed miserably.

You know how everyone makes fun of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Christmas Trees and Valentine Hearts because they don't look like they're supposed to (they look like weird blobs)?

Well, my attempts at heart-shaped pizzas don't look much better, so I've decided to leave it to the professionals.

Malkovstock Malkovstock loading...

There are pizza shops all over Mercer County and beyond that make the best heart-shaped pizza...way better than I ever could. It will set the perfect mood for your Valentine's Day.

There are different types of heart shaped pizza...plain with just cheese, pepperoni (sometimes in heart shapes too), with pretty much any topping you'd like.

Another type of heart-shaped pizza is made with Nutella. Oh my. Yes, you heard me right, Nutella. Have you ever had one?

Young romantic couple showing a heart shape on Valentine's Day in Rome Flavio Lisi loading...

A heart-shaped Nutella pizza is more of a dessert pizza. Instead of traditional tomato sauce, Nutella is spread on the crust and sliced fruit, like bananas and strawberries, are the toppings. Sometimes there is powdered sugar sprinkled on top. Absolute perfection.

If you haven't tried it, it's a must .

Ok, where can you get a heart-shaped pizza in the area? Keep reading.

Where to Find Heart Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day in Mercer County, NJ These heart-shaped pizzas are sure to turn up the romance for your Valentine's Day. I did the research for you, and I found a few local places that are offering them. I'd order early if I were you. Your Valentine will love it. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins