Easter Bunny is Coming to the Quaker Bridge Mall

The Quaker Bridge Mall will be hosting the Easter Bunny, at a safe distance of course. The Bunny will arrive at the mall on March 18 and will be available for photos until April 3. Make sure you bring your little ones to celebrate the nice warm weather and changing of the seasons.

The Easter Bunny will also be wearing a concealed mask and there will be proper precautions in place to comply with mandatory state regulations.

The Bunny will also be at the Ocean County Mall starting on March 17 and at the Menlo Park Mall, Livingston Mall, Rockaway Townsquare, The Shops at Riverside and New part Center starting March 18. All the malls will have photos available until April 3, so make sure you get in to see him.

The Bunny Photo Experience hours are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Make sure to check before going on Easter Sunday because some of the malls will be closed. Also, reservations are strongly encouraged to keep everyone safe and socially distant during this time.

Reservations can be made here!

I am so excited for the Easter Bunny and warmer weather. It will be good to get outside again and, hopefully, with the vaccines, return to a more normal routine. Restrictions for masks could be lifted when gathering outside due to people getting vaccinated, but it is still too soon to tell. I just hope we can all be normal again soon.