Ed Sheeran Finally Reveals Why He Sent Marble Penis Statues to Elton John and Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran finally revealed why he gifted celebrity friends such as Sam Smith and Elton John penis statues.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Oct. 14, the "Shape of You" singer explained why he decided to send the singers the NSFW custom presents.

“Elton John has been involved in my career from the get-go, and he buys me weird gifts. Just, like, odd gifts, like sexual sort of objects,” Sheeran explained.

So, to return the favor, Sheeran gifted the "Rocketman" singer a "massive marble penis" for his birthday in 2021.

His goal was to hopefully beat out a memorable gift from Eminem. The rapper gave John "diamond-encrusted c--k rings" as a wedding present in 2014, when John married David Furnish.

“I got this huge, flopping, droopy thing. I got a few different iterations — there was, like, a big, erect, vein-y one. I gave it to him for his birthday, and Elton was over the moon about it," Sheeran continued about the phallic present.

When news got out that Sheeran gave John a marble penis, he was frequently asked about it in interviews.

"So, I would get them made for just, like, radio interviews, TV interviews. And then, Sam [Smith] was around my house," Sheeran explained. "Sam was recording at a recording studio up the road, and Sam saw one of them and said, 'Can I have one?' And I said, 'What would you like?' And Sam said, 'One the size of me. One that's 6-foot-2.' So, there we go! That's it!"

Earlier this week, Smith made headlines when they appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared they thought Sheeran was just joking when he offered to send them a giant penis statue.

"It's a six-foot-two marble penis. It's two tons. I have to get it craned into my house," the "Unholy" singer said, adding, "I want to turn it into a fountain, which I think will be hard to do."