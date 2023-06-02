SPOILERS: A Sneak Peak at Ed Sheeran’s Philadelphia Setlist for Lincoln Financial Field
After months of waiting, the big weekend is FINALLY here. Ed Sheeran and the +–=÷x Tour or the Mathematics Tour will be in Philly at Lincoln Financial Field for a show on June 3, 2023.
Some fans want to know EVERYTHING like the setlist. Others don't. So we must warn you there are MANY spoilers posted below.
In terms of logistics, by the way, we got you covered on what you need to know to get into the show. Like what is the baggage policy at The Linc for the show? That's here.
What time do parking lots open for Ed Sheeran's concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia? We've also got that here.
OK! Now let's go onto the set times and the setlist, right?
🕗 🎤What Time Does the Ed Sheeran Concert in Philadelphia Start? 🕚💃🏼
The show starts at 6:00 pm, with the opening acts taking to the stage shortly after. Ed has been taking the stage between 8:15 and 8:30 pm on the earlier stops of the tour.
🎼What Is Ed Sheeran's Setlist For 'The Mathematics Tour' at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA?🙌🏻
This is an incredible setlist. So we can't wait to dig into it with you!
The show opens with a full band. Ed and the full band will perform:
Tides
BLOW
Then Ed performs a solo set. The list of expected songs in that set is:
I'm a Mess
Shivers
The A Team
Castle on the Hill
Don't
Eyes Closed
Give Me Love
Boat
Ed's full band is expected to rejoin him at this point in the setlist for the concert.
Those songs he'll perform will be:
Own It/PERU/South of the Border/I Don't Care
Beautiful People (with Khalid)
End of Youth
Curtains
Overpass Graffiti
Galway Girl
Thinking Out Loud
Ed will then return to a solo set for some more of his massively successful hit songs. Those include:
Love Yourself (Justin Bieber cover)
Sing
Photograph
Perfect
Bloodstream
Afterglow
Ed's gotta have an encore, right? He sure does. Those songs have been:
You Need Me, I Don't Need You
Shape of You
Bad Habits