Ed Sheeran added to his skill set during his tour stop in Philadelphia, learning to make cheesesteaks!



It wasn't enough for Ed to play to 3,400 fans in an intimate concert at The Met on Friday night and then about 70,000 at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night. In between the two shows the singer/songwriter stopped into Philip's Steaks on Passyunk Ave. in South Philly where he got a lesson on how to make a classic Philly cheesesteak, CBS News Philly reports.

Not only did Ed get a tutorial, he cooked up a bunch of meat and served it to unsuspecting diners, according to 6abc.

Can you imagine rolling up to Philip's to grab a cheesesteak on a Saturday afternoon just to find a ginger-haired Brit behind the counter who looks like he's never even been to South Philly? Lol.

During his Subtract Tour stop at the Linc Saturday night, Ed joked about his belly being full of Philly cheesesteak, now we know why. We feel ya, Ed, we feel ya.

