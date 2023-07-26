SPOILERS AHEAD: Sam Smith&#8217;s Expected Setlist for The Wells Fargo Center Concert in Philadelphia, Pa

SPOILERS AHEAD: Sam Smith’s Expected Setlist for The Wells Fargo Center Concert in Philadelphia, Pa

Composite via Getty Images & Canva

Sam Smith will be in Philadelphia on Wednesday (August 2) when they bring 'Gloria The Tour' to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly, and we cannot wait for the show.

They've been making headlines with their world tour' for how awesome it's been. And we loved 'Gloria: The Album' too.

Though, it seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right?

What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and using resources like Setlist.fm, we think we've answered a lot of those questions.

Spoilers may be ahead.

Composite via Getty Images & Canva
loading...

But If you're wondering about what time the doors open, have parking questions or more for a show at the Wells Fargo Center we've got that posted for you right here.

What Times Does the Sam Smith Concert in Philadelphia Start?

OK! So we all know it's all about the party before and after the show, right? So we think parking lots will open around 5:00 pm that evening. We'll keep you updated right here.

Click here to check out more. 

Doors open at 7:00 pm. Jessie Reyez should hit the stage between 7:45 and 8:00 pm. Sam Smith is expected to start performing around 9:00 pm. All of these times, of course, are subject to change.

What Is the Setlist for Sam Smith's Philadelphia Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

Some people like to be surprised at a concert, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up.

Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

ACT I: LOVE

Stay With Me
I'm Not the Only One
Like I can
Too Good at Goodbyes

Getty Images for iHeartMedia
loading...

Perfect
Diamonds
How Do You Sleep?
Dancing With a Stranger

ACT II: BEAUTY

I'm Kissing You
Lay Me Down

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
loading...

Love Goes
Gimme
Lose You
Promises
I'm Not Here to Make Friends
Latch

(Keep scrolling for more)

Getty Images
loading...

ACT III: SEX

Gloria
Human Nature
Unholy

Man I Am

These are the Hottest Pop Concerts Happening in Philadelphia in 2023

2023 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and P!Nk.). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the shows (so far) & even details on how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 202
Filed Under: Philadelphia news, Sam Smith, Wells Fargo Center
Categories: Articles, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST