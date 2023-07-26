Sam Smith will be in Philadelphia on Wednesday (August 2) when they bring 'Gloria The Tour' to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly, and we cannot wait for the show.

They've been making headlines with their world tour' for how awesome it's been. And we loved 'Gloria: The Album' too.

Though, it seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right?

What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and using resources like Setlist.fm, we think we've answered a lot of those questions.

Spoilers may be ahead.

Composite via Getty Images & Canva Composite via Getty Images & Canva loading...

But If you're wondering about what time the doors open, have parking questions or more for a show at the Wells Fargo Center we've got that posted for you right here.

What Times Does the Sam Smith Concert in Philadelphia Start?

OK! So we all know it's all about the party before and after the show, right? So we think parking lots will open around 5:00 pm that evening. We'll keep you updated right here.

Click here to check out more.

Doors open at 7:00 pm. Jessie Reyez should hit the stage between 7:45 and 8:00 pm. Sam Smith is expected to start performing around 9:00 pm. All of these times, of course, are subject to change.

What Is the Setlist for Sam Smith's Philadelphia Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

Some people like to be surprised at a concert, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up.

Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

ACT I: LOVE

Stay With Me

I'm Not the Only One

Like I can

Too Good at Goodbyes

102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball – SHOW Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Perfect

Diamonds

How Do You Sleep?

Dancing With a Stranger

ACT II: BEAUTY

I'm Kissing You

Lay Me Down

The BRIT Awards 2023 - Show Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images loading...

Love Goes

Gimme

Lose You

Promises

I'm Not Here to Make Friends

Latch

(Keep scrolling for more)

Sam Smith Performs At The O2 Arena Getty Images loading...

ACT III: SEX

Gloria

Human Nature

Unholy

Man I Am