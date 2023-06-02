It's one of the most anticipated concerts of the year, and it's finally here. Ed Sheeran is bringing the +-=÷x Tour or the Mathematics Tour to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time Is Ed Sheeran's Philadelphia Concert?

iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 - Show Getty Images loading...

The "show" begins at 6:00 pm. The gates to the Linc open at 4:30 pm on Saturday afternoon.

If You Have Floor Seats, Where Do You Enter for the Ed Sheeran Concert in Philadelphia?

Floor seating is general admission for Ed Sheeran's Philadelphia tour. Guests with tickets for the General Admission section of the Linc must enter at South Gate, stadium officials tell us.

Get our free mobile app

Is There An Opening Act for Ed Sheeran in Philadelphia?

iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2022 - Show Getty Images loading...

Yes, there are two opening acts for the show. Ed Sheeran is joined by Khalid and Dylan on the Mathametics Tour this year.

What Time Will Ed Sheeran Perform in Philadelphia?

It looks like Ed Sheeran should take to the stage between 8:15 and 8:30 pm. You'll definitely want to be in your seat ready to go, so don't cut it too close in the merch or concession lines.

For his recent concerts in Atlanta and Tampa, however, Ed has definitely hit the stage no later than 8:30 pm.

Production times are always subject to change, of course.

Are Tickets Still Available for Ed Sheeran's Philly Concert? &

How Can I get Last-minute Ed Sheeran tickets in Philadelphia?

Global Citizen Live, Paris Getty Images For Global Citizen loading...

Yes, tickets are available directly from Ticketmaster for Saturday night's concert.

Ed has a massive stage that's basically a circle in the middle of the stadium, so there won't be any bad seats in the house Saturday night.

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for Ed Sheeran Concert at the Linc? &

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Ed Sheeran Concert at Lincoln Financial Field?

Lot K opens at 2:00 pm.

Parking is $35 for cars and $70 for oversized vehicles. Unsure where to park? All parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the show so you'll have no problem finding a spot.

In fact, we've got a map posted for you here. Lots A-M are closest to the field.

Lincoln Financial Field Lincoln Financial Field loading...

Remember, these are CASHLESS payments only at the Linc, so you need to use your digital payment (or a credit card).

What is the Bag Policy at Lincoln Financial Field for the Ed Sheeran Concert 2023?

The venue will follow the NFL Clear Bag policy. Bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be clear, per the venue's policies.

Click here to read more about the bag policies at Lincoln Financial Field.

What Is the Setlist for Ed Sheeran's Philadelphia Concert?

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - I'm Still Standing: A GRAMMY Salute To Elton John - Show Getty Images loading...

We did some digging and know more about Ed's expected setlist, but we don't wanna give any spoilers here.

So we posted the setlist on a different article on our website/app. Check that out by clicking here.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside Lincoln Financial Field for the Ed Seeran Concert?

Umbrellas are NOT allowed in the venue. If rain is forecasted at all, you'll want to pack a poncho or raincoat.

More prohibited items can be found on the Linc's official website.

Are Portable Phone Chargers Allowed in Lincoln Financial Field for the Ed Sheeran Concert?

Baltimore Ravens v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images loading...

Small portable phone chargers are permitted, but stadium officials say they must be no larger than the size of your cell phone.

Is there Additional SEPTA Service for Ed Sheeran's Concert?

Photo by Noah Cote on Unsplash Photo by Noah Cote on Unsplash loading...

Yes, SEPTA is running extra transportation service for the concerts.

They will run eight extra Local trips on the Broad Street Line, departing from Olney Transportation Center Starting at 3:43 p.m.

On Saturday, there will also be extra late-night Regional Rail service (to get home) on the Paoli/Thorndale, Media/Wawa, Manayunk/Norristown, and West Trenton Lines. Click here to view more.

PRO-TIP: You should load funds to your SEPTA Key Card before the concert. There will be pay stations when you board the train and exit the train in the Stadium Complex.

Or you can use the Key Tix App to add funding to your key card. The lines can be quite long after a big event in the stadium complex.