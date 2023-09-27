Get your tell-tale-heart set on this spooky experience coming to Philly!

If you're ready to get into the Halloween spirit while enjoying some spooky sips and hearing chilling tales in Philadelphia, then you've gotta check out this themed event celebrating one of the most iconic horror authors in history!

Get our free mobile app

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy will be making a stop in Philadelphia for one weekend only at , from October 12-14! The 21+ event will be hosted at Craft Hall Philly, located at 901 N Delaware Ave.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you love Edgar Allan Poe and his legendary dark stories like "The Tell-Tale Heart", "Fall of the House of Usher", "The Cask of Amontillado" and more, then come for this immersive cocktail experience where you'll feel like you're right in Poe's world!

The event will feature an interactive show with retellings of his famous stories by Poe historians. And to give it that boozy experience, it will be paired with cocktails based on each of the stories, mixed by their "macabre lead mixologist":

The Pale Blue Eye - "A refreshing light blue cocktail made with blueberry vodka, fresh lemon juice, rose syrup and topped with La Croix."

Cocktail of Red Death - "A bright vibrant cocktail made with 100-proof vodka, cherry herring, benedictine liquor, lime juice, pineapple juice, and bitters."

Edgar's Twisted Brandy Milk Punch - "Equal parts Kentucky Bourbon meets with French Brandy and is mixed with vanilla cream, milk syrup, and half and half. Topped with star anise."

The Nevermore - "A black and gold cocktail fueled by orange peach blossom vodka,, lime juice, and secret spices."

How can I get tickets?

General admission tickets are $55 per person, which you can purchase HERE. The sooner you get them the better, as there is limited space!

The Most Haunted Location In Every State We researched the most haunted locations in all 50 states, and these are the results we came up with.