Wow! Who knew we had THIS kind of creative talent out of Burlington County??

According to 6abc, Edgewater Park New Jersey native, and award-winning composer, Michael Giacchino, is making his directional debut with Marvel Studios' "Werewolf by Night", which just premiered on Disney+!

Beyond Fest Special Screening Of "Werewolf By Night" Getty Images for Disney loading...

Get our free mobile app

And yes, I said award-winning! Giacchino is an Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning composer for numerous scores, including Disney Pixar's "Up"! All he needs is a Tony award and he'll be an EGOT!

Now he's sitting in the director's chair in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Werewolf by Night." The TV special "follows a lycanthrope superhero who fights evil using the abilities given to him by a curse brought on by his bloodline," according to the IMDb page. From the looks of the trailer, it seems like it's heavily inspired by film noir.

Credit: Marvel Entertainment via YouTube Credit: Marvel Entertainment via YouTube loading...

According to 6abc, the special will delve deeper and darker into the world of monsters and monster hunters in the MCU, asking its audience: "What IS a monster?"

Check out their full story down below.

Intrigued? Have a look at the trailer for yourself! I'm really digging the creepy 1930's old-timey movie feel. I'm betting the monsters will look awesome in this.

What do you think? Will you be putting this on your watchlist for some chills and thrills? If you've already started watching it, tell us what you think without dropping any spoilers!

Burlington County, represent!!

Marvel’s Upcoming Phase Four, Five, and Six Movie and TV Lineup Here’s every movie and show Marvel currently has scheduled for release in Phase Four, Five, and Six of their cinematic universe.