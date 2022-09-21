JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors.

The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on Aug. 25 left 14 people hurt — five of them in need of medical attention, theme park and state officials have said.

Ride inspectors from the state Department of Community Affairs responded and found damage to “multiple wooden track support columns in a section of the coaster track.”

Just what caused the damage has not yet been determined and the coaster has been placed under “engineering review,” DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan said on Wednesday.

Six Flags Great Adventure Six Flags Great Adventure loading...

Previously, the count of those injured was slightly higher at 19, according to DCA spokesperson Tammori Petty-Dixon, who said witnesses to the August incident reported "hearing a loud bang and seeing a jolting of the El Toro train during operation."

It was the second notable incident in roughly a year — after a partial derailment in June 2021 had prompted El Toro's closing for months, to undergoing extensive testing, inspections and state certification.

In the summer 2021 incident, there were no reported injuries, though people were on the ride at the time.

The ongoing investigation includes consultation with the ride manufacturer.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...