Election Day Freebies and Deals in Our Area Today

Election Day is finally here, and before or after you head to your local dropbox or polling place, stop by one of these local places for either free food or a really great deal.

You'll get a free original glazed donut at Krispy Kreme, and one of their cute "I voted" stickers, while they still have them. The closest Krispy Kreme around here is on Street Road in Bensalem. Boston Market has a bunch of new sliders (the Chicken Cheddar and BBQ Meatloaf looks so good), and you can get a free one of your choice tonight from 9pm until closing. There's are Boston Markets in Ewing, Hamilton, and Langhorne.

Chili's is offering their Presidente Margarita for only $5 and bonus, you get a free sticker while supplies last. Chili's is in Hamilton, Fairless Hills, and Bensalem.

You can get a BOGO deal at Uno Pizzeria & Grill. Just go to their website to get the pizza coupon code emailed to you. The deal's good for takeout or dine in at participating locations. There's a Uno's on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton.

If you're a Wawa Rewards member, you'll love this. Starting today (Tuesday, November 3rd), and running through the rest of the year is "Free Coffee Tuesdays." If you're not registered, you have to sign up by tonight at 8pm, and you'll get a free, hot, self serve beverage up to 24 ounces.

Kicking off today (November 3rd) and running through Monday (November 9th), you can get a free pastry (cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin, and more) from the new McDonald's bakery line that was recently rolled out. The offer's in the app (you can get one everyday), and you have to buy a hot or iced coffee on the app first.

Any poll workers reading this? You get some perks too.

At Shake Shack (Route 1, across from Quaker Bridge Mall), poll workers get a free sandwich when you show your badge. You have to order "in-shack" in order to get the deal (at the actual location, not online). PST's Karli K volunteered to be a poll worker this year, and I know she'd love a free Shackburger.

At Chopt Creative Salad Co., flash your badge and you get a free meal. Whoa. That's a nice way to say, thank you. There's a Chopt in the Princeton Shopping Center on North Harrison Street.

Vote, vote, vote.