Well, I have good news and bad news, which would you like to hear first?

River Horse Brewing Company closing Ewing Tasting Room

Let's start with the good news. You will still be able to enjoy your favorite River Horse, Du Claw, and 1947 beer at local bars and pick it up at local retailers. The bad news? The popular taproom in Ewing Township is closing its doors, and production of the beer is moving out of the area.

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The River Horse team posted the below announcement on Facebook on Friday (July 31, 2026).

River Horse Brewing Co. via Facebook River Horse Brewing Co. via Facebook

The announcement read, in part, "We would like to express our appreciation for the support of our Lambertville community, our Ewing community, and all craft beer drinkers alike. It's been an honor to be one of New Jersey's largest craft breweries and to produce a beer that became a staple for so many over the years."

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River Horse Brewing Company was founded in Lambertville

River Horse Brewing Company was founded in Lambertville back in 1996. Do you remember where it was located? It was along the canal on Lambert Lane. It quickly became a favorite spot for locals and beyond. It was so popular that it outgrew that building and moved to its current (and much bigger) space on Graphics Drive in Ewing for its beer production and a public tasting room.

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River Horse Brewing Co. via Facebook River Horse Brewing Co. via Facebook

Now, due to a high lease price, River Brewing Company will be on the move again.

The announcement continued, "Beginning in January 2027, we'll be moving the production of DuClaw, River Horse and 1947 to a Mid-Atlantic Brewery. Details are being finalized. The driving factor was our lease. Our current one expires at the end of the year, and the renewal was cost prohibitive. We'll continue to distribute to all your local retailers and bars."

The Ewing Tasting Room will be open until Thanksgiving

You still have plenty of time to get in there and raise a glass. It will continue to be business as usual in the Tasting Room until Thanksgiving.

Thanks for the memories, River Horse.