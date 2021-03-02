Elmo’s Eggstravaganza Easter Celebration Starts March 27 With New Experiences

Time is flying and now we already have to start thinking about Easter. From the looks of it, it will be a better Easter than the one in 2020. More things will be open, fewer restrictions on gatherings, and overall just a little more freedom.

Speaking of things to do, Sesame Place in Bucks County will have its own Easter event that can help you with Easter plans for you and your children. We learned that Sesame Place will be having the Elmo's Eggstravaganza Easter Celebration.

Easter this year lands on April 4th. Sesame Place decided that they will have the Elmo's Eggstravaganza Easter Celebration both before and after Easter from March 27 to April 18. According to Sesame Place's website, this year Elmo's Eggstravaganza Easter Celebration will have 2 new experiences, Photos with the Easter Bunny and Furry Friends Bunny Hop Dance Party.

All these new experiences will be following strict social distancing guidelines, according to Sesame Place. For example, pictures with the Easter Bunny will be at a distance.

If you have been a part of Elmo's Eggstravaganza Easter Celebration before and are a fan of Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt and Surprise Mini Sesame Street Parades, those are will still be a part of the fun.

This year is when you have to make up for all of the boring days that your children had at home. It was stated on the Sesame Place website that you and your kids can actually dine with Elmo, Abby, and the Easter Bunny for an additional fee. You just may get lucky and some other Sesame Street friends may casually join in on the fun.