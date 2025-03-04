The Peeps are coming back to Peddler's Village, a popular destination in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

It's a Peeps show, if you will. Ha ha. Now that I have your attention...

PEEPS in the Village kicks off March 24

Starting March 24, you'll be able to visit and check out the 6th Annual PEEPS in the Village competition and display. It will run through April 27 (except Easter Sunday).

All of the creations will be on display in the Visitors and Event Center (the big red barn) off Street Road and Peddler's Lane.

You have until March 19 to register to be in the competition

If this piques your curiosity, don't worry there's still time to enter your PEEPS creation. You must register by March 19.

Yes, I'm talking about the marshmallow treats that come back around in the spring delighting all with their bright springy colors.

It's the most popular spring event in the Philadelphia region

Bring your family and friends to check out the display that's become the most popular spring event at Peddler's Village and the surrounding area.

Spring is such a beautiful season to visit the Village as the tulips and other spring flowers come to life.

This would be a great thing to do with your children during their spring break from school.

Last year there were about a hundred PEEPS creations. I can't wait to see what masterpieces the creators have come up with this year.

I highly recommend going on a weekday or weeknight. It tends to get crowded on the weekends.

Peddler's Village is a fabulous shopping, dining, and family entertainment destination in Lahaska, Pennsylvania.

