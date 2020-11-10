Enjoy Holidays With Family & Friends Using The Houseparty App

SOCIAL DISTANCE CELEBRATIONS ARE RECOMMENDED

We are getting recommendations from the Center For Disease Control for our Thanksgiving holiday. That recommendation? Celebrate Thanksgiving with people in your household only.

We understand. We get it. We all want to see our families over the holidays, but now is just not the time. This could be really devastating for families or friends that may have someone in their circle with a terminal illness.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LET'S HAVE A VIRTUAL HOUSEPARTY

That's why I thought this App was really interesting. It's called HOUSEPARTY. The App allows up to 8 people to video chat in a room at the same time. Users can have infinite rooms and float between rooms. So that means you could be attending one houseparty one one side of the family, and then enter a Houseparty on the other side seamlessly! You can literally be in two different places at once! It might make it better than before for families who are used to traveling to several locations in one day for the holidays.

PLAY GAMES AND HAVE FUN

Houseparty is neat in that you can play games with everyone in your group. Like to roll dice? Play Trivia? Quick Draw? Chips and Guac. You just select the game you want to play by tapping on it, and then wait for those in your Houseparty to click and play along with you.

If you want to check out HOUSEPARTY, just click HERE now. Enjoy~!