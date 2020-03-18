Enter to Win MLB The Show 20

Stuck inside? Let's make it better. We're giving away a copy of MLB The Show 20 for PS4.

Enter to win here:

Can't wait? You can purchase the game now at Theshow.com.

It's finally here, MLB The Show 20. Batting, pitching, and fielding are all updated, so your quick thinking and precision moves will pay off more than ever.

You can write your own baseball legacy jam-packed with new exciting choices and challenges in an expansive RPG experience in MLB The Show 20! Plus, you’ll love the TWO new modes “Showdown” and “Leagues” in MLB The Show 20 – Two new ways to play and earn even more rewards!

Want to connect with your favorite team? March to October lets you focus on the exciting, critical moments in a season while taking your team to the Playoffs and beyond!

AND for the first time ever, full Minor League Rosters are in MLB The Show!

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. We'll contact the winner after the contest ends on 3/31/2020.