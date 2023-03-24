New Jersey Needs This: Topgolf For Baseball!

Batter Up!

Did you catch any of the World Baseball Classic?

I've been a big baseball fan from way back, and I must tell you: I loved it! (I admit I didn't expect to!)

The back-and-forth games, the comebacks, the Ohtani vs. Trout matchup! It was must-see baseball for me!

Well, I've stumbled across something baseball-like that we MUST get in New Jersey!

You probably heard of Topgolf. Maybe you've been there. There are Topgolf locations in Mount Laurel and Edison here in New Jersey. You'll also find them in the Philadephia area and on Long Island.

It's a fun place with food and drink, focused on a golf driving range setup.

Well along comes Home Run Dugout. It's basically a Topgolf for baseball!

It's food and drink, batting cages, and a baseball field.

"Batting cages" is not really a good description though. In most batting cages, you put your helmet on, jump in, and a machine fires 70, 80, and 90-mile-per-hour fastballs your way.

While I'd love to have this here in New Jersey, I may have to wait a while. The company is just getting its first location up and running in Katy, Texas. Maybe you want to start a franchise location here? They're open to listening!

SOURCE: HomeRunDugout.com.

