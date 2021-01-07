Trenton Thunder Founding Member Of The MLB Draft League

How heartbreaking was it when you found out that Trenton Thunder was leaving our area? We were pretty sad, not going to lie. Now, hearing that Trenton Thunder isn’t going anywhere and staying in the New Jersey state capital brings a smile to a lot of fans' faces.

It was recently reported by Prep Baseball Report that the Trenton Thunder is not going anywhere and will continue to be Mercer County's favorite team. We learned from Prep Baseball Report that the Trenton Thunder General Manager, Jeff Hurley, said, "Trenton Thunder will be a founding member of the new MLB Draft League for the 2021 season and continue to bring family fun to ARM & HAMMER Park."

The Trenton Thunder General Manager, Jeff Hurley, also told Prep Baseball Report, "The new MLB Draft League will showcase the best prospects in baseball eligible for the MLB draft. Thunder fans will get to know these players as they begin their path as future stars of Major League Baseball."

We all know our favorite part of going to any Trenton Thunder game is seeing the bat dogs. Speaking of the bat dogs, it was stated on Prep Baseball Report that there is a new bat dog that will be joining Rookie when the MLB Draft League begins. The new bat dog, Dash, is currently doing some of the bat dog training at the moment.

As of now, there is no date on when the Trenton Thunder will be having their first game in the MLB Draft League but fans in Mercer County are ready to go see some games.