Philadelphia Phillies Cancel All Activity At Ballpark; 2 Staffers Test Positive for COVID-19

Baseball's COVID-19 outbreak continues to affect the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies just announced that all activity at their home stadium, Citizens Bank Park, has been canceled until further notice.

The news comes as two of the team's staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The team's series against the Toronto Blue Jays, which was scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed.

No players for the Phillies have tested positive. However, a member of the Phillies coaching staff and a member of their home clubhouse staff have tested positive for the virus, according to a statement issued by the team earlier today.

A total of 17 players for the Miami Marlins have tested positive for the coronavirus, the AP is reporting. It's believed there are additional cases within their staff as well. The team was in Philadelphia last weekend to face the Phillies. Their games have suspended through at least Sunday, as the Marlins remain quarantined in Philadelphia.

For their part, the Phillies canceled their series this week against the New York Yankees "out of an abundance of caution" because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Phillies were originally scheduled to kick off a series against the Blue Jays on Friday, that game was postponed until Saturday. Following Friday's postponement, the two clubs were scheduled to have a doubleheader on Saturday. All of those games have now been postponed.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays will be playing their "home games" in Buffalo, NY this season, as the Canadian government did not approve their plan to play at their home stadium, because of the travel required across the United States border for all teams.

MLB is scrambling to adjust its scheduling amid the outbreak, raising questions about the future of the 2020 Major League Baseball season as a whole.