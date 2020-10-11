ENTER TO WIN: Passes to Billie Eilish’s “Where Do We Go?” Live Virtual Concert

Billie Eilish is hitting the stage (virtually) and 94.5 PST is hooking you up with the chance to see her live "Where Do We Go?" PPV concert event on October 24 at 6 pm ET.

If you win, you'll get to see Billie's incredible performance... right from your own living room (or wherever you are).

All you have to do is enter below (exclusively on the PST app), and four lucky winners will each receive an access code to this show.

Don't have the PST app? Download it now to enter to win your pass to this exclusive concert.

Back in March, Billie had to postpone her tour date in Philly at the Wells Fargo Center due to COVID-19. So we're counting down the hours until October 24's concert. Plus, this way you can enjoy the show from the comfort of your own home.

Not one of our lucky winners? Don't worry. You can get your ticket for the live stream now on her website for $30. Passes include access to exclusive merchandise and you'll be able to view the concert on demand for 24 hours after the show. Click here to purchase your pass to the show right now.

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Four (4) randomly selected winners will each receive a digital ticket/code to the concert. The deadline to enter is Sunday, October 18 at 11:59 pm ET. Winners will be chosen on Monday, October 19, and contacted via email or phone shortly after.