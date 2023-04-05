Enter to Win Tickets For a Bus Trip to See Shen Yun at Lincoln Center

Enter to win a pair of tickets for a bus trip to see Shen Yun on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Lincoln Center, courtesy of A-1 Tours.

You'll be picked up at 9:00 am at the Princeton Junction Train Station, ahead of a 2:00 pm show. You'll arrive back at the Princeton Junction Train Station around 6:30 pm. You'll have time on your own for lunch while you're in the City too!

A-1 Tours, we're all about the journey.



Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life.

Three lucky winners will receive: Round Trip Motorcoach Transportation (for two), and two reserved tickets for the performance of Shen Yun.

Click here to learn more about this and other tours from A-1.

The contest ends Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 11:59 pm. 94.5 PST's Standard Contest Rules apply.