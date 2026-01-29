We want you to be a VIP at Parx Casino for the ULTIMATE night out. We've got you covered with dinner, show tickets and even free slot play! This is your chance to win:

2 tickets to see Alan Cumming: Uncut (show is Friday, February 6, 2026)



$200 to dine at Parxgrill (that's Parx Casino's award-winning upscale signature steakhouse)



$200 in Free Slot Play

Whether it's a night with a friend or your partner, it's a great night out. In fact, it's the perfect date night ahead of Valentine's Day!

We LOVE Broadway star Alan Cumming who is currently slaying as the host of the very popular reality show, 'The Traitors.'



94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Winner must be 21+. Entries must be received by 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Parx Casino... Pennsylvania's #1 casino offering state-of-the-art gaming, thoroughbred racing, live entertainment, thrilling promotions, and exciting events. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

