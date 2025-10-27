Enter to Win Tickets to Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!
You can win tickets to see Gabby's Dollhouse Live! presented by Walmart at the State Theatre New Jersey with 94.5 PST and the 94.5 PST app.
It's a brand-new stage show inspired by the magical world of the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation. In this a-MEOW-zing musical show, Gabby unboxes a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. Tickets are on sale now at STNJ.org.
Contest runs through Sunday, November 2, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. 94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Winners will receive tickets to the 4 pm show on January 25.
