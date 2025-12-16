This holiday season we've wrapped up the best prize you could possibly get just in time for the holiday season. Tickets to all of 2026's biggest shows coming to the area are up for grabs.

It's 94.5 PST's 12 Concert of Christmas!

Be listening every day this week to Chris & the Crew and Matt Ryan for your chance to win. Start your day with Chris & the Crew for the first chance of the day at 9:20 a.m., and there's another chance on the ride home with Matt Ryan weekdays at 4:20 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

They'll open the big concert envelope and tell you what concert you're playing for! Reach out to the studio for your chance to instantly win tickets. What shows are up for grabs?

Here's a look at the list:

twice [this is for] world tour - February 24, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Conan Gray - Wishbone World Tour - March 2, 2026

Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun Tour - March 30, 2026 at the Fillmore Philadelphia

Cardi B - Little Miss Drama - April 7, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Lewis Capaldi - April 15, 2026 at The Liacouras Center

READ MORE: Win Taylor Swiftmas

Demi Lovato - It's Not That Deep Tour - April 18, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Khalid - It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour - June 7, 2026 at the Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann

Alex Warren - Little Orphan Alex Live - July 10, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Meghan Trainor: The Get In Girl Tour - July 18, 2026 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena

5 Seconds of Summer - EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour - August 8, 2026 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

CHECK THIS OUT: It's 94.5 PST's Santa Dice Challenge, Win $10,000

Ed Sheeran - The Loop World Tour - September 19, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field

Doja Cat - Tour Ma Vie World Tour - November 29, 2026 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena

How can you pick which one(s) you're most excited for? Keep listening to find out when you can win your way into each one! Tickets for these shows can be found at Ticketmaster.com.

Good luck from the station that doesn't care if you've been naughty or nice because we'll put the presents under your tree underway... 94.5 PST!

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply.