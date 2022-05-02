FAR HILLS — Three days. 25 departments. Tons of unique treasures.

The Atlantic Visiting Nurse is holding its epic spring rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Sunday, May 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Far Hills Fairgrounds off Routes 202 and 512 in Far Hills.

Happening only twice a year, in the fall and spring, this rummage sale is a major fundraiser for them, according to www.atlantichealth.org.

Proceeds help Atlantic Visiting Nurse provide home health and hospice care for uninsured and underinsured patients.

The 2022 spring rummage sale is slated to attract thousands of shoppers who will have the opportunity to scour two acres of bargain merchandise including, but not limited to adult and children's clothing, appliances, antiques, pet supplies, electronics, lighting fixtures, cameras, fabric and sewing accessories, holiday decorations, sporting equipment, furniture, jewelry, toys, books, decorative items and kitchen goods.

There's sure to be something for everyone of all ages at great prices.

Due to the changing COVID-19 transmission rates, bargain hunters are encouraged to wear masks.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.