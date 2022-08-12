Everyone’s Trying to Win the New Cute Mascot of Wildwood, NJ

Have you seen Wildwood's new stuffed mascot? He's really cute.

His name is Sunny the Seagull and he is one hot ticket item these days. Everyone wants to get their hands on one. It's causing quite the frenzy this season.

Sunny represents all of those seagulls you see on the boardwalk stealing french fries from hungry and unsuspecting tourists. Lol. I don't blame them...those boardwalk fries are tasty.

Sunny even has his own Facebook fan page. Lol. Check it out here.

The administrators of the Facebook fan page are encouraging everyone who's won one to post a picture posing with him and reveal justy how they won him.

The Morey's Pier Break the Plates game seems to be a popular way to get your hands on one.

As I was browsing the fan page (of course I had to join, lol), I chuckled at the eagerness to win one of the French fry eating birds. One woman commented that she spent $400 to win one from the boardwalk games, but, came up empty. Whoa.

Out of towners who vacation in Wildwood are hoping they can be bought and shipped so they have a reminder of their favorite beach and boardwalk all year long, but, as of now the only way to get one is to win one.

Morey's Pier Instagram has many pictures of those who have been lucky enough to win a Sunny the Seagull from themselves.

There are specific hashtags dedicated to Sunny the Seagull. When you post your Sunny pics make sure to use #IWonSunny or #SunnyTheSeagull.

I've heard from friends who have tried to win one that they're hard to find right now and Morey's Pier is trying to stock up for Labor Day weekend when Wildwood will no doubt be packed so fans of the town can get get their last licks of summer.

