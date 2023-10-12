Everything You Need to Know for Kesha at the Met Philadelphia on October 31, 2023

The big event is finally here! Kesha is finally coming to Philadelphia for The Only Love Tour at the Met Philadelphia on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Yeah. Kesha is in Philly on Halloween!

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is Kesha's Philadelphia Concert?

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for Tuesday night's concert. The concert starts at approximately 8:00 p.m.

What is the Setlist for the Kesha Concert in Philadelphia?

We've got that and more spoilers posted here.

Are Tickets Still Available for Kesha's Philly Concert? How Can I get Last-minute Kesha tickets?

A limited number of tickets are still available via The Met's website. Prices and availability may fluctuate.

If you're buying from a third party be sure to follow all safety procedures.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Kesha Concert at the Met Philadelphia?

Parking passes for the Met Philadelphia are available to purchase online. There are two types of passes available.

VIP Parking Passes are located in lot A, The Met says.

Preferred Parking passes are located in lot D.

Lot A opens 1 hour before doors (So that would be 6 p.m. for this show). Lot D opens at 6 p.m. on weeknights.

You can click here to purchase your parking passes online ahead of the show.

You can look around for additional parking in the area, but keep in mind the distance and safety of your walk.

What is the Bag Policy at the Met Philadelphia for the Kesha Concert?

Small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand (4.5" by 6.5") are allowed.

They do not need to be clear. Larger bags must be clear totes, and no other types of bags will be allowed.

All bags over 12"x12"x6" are prohibited.

As for what's allowed, signs up to 8.5" by 11" in size are allowed.

You can click here to view a list of their bag policies at the Met Philadelphia for the Kesha concert.