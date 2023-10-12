It's finally here! Kesha will be in Philadelphia on Halloween night (Tuesday, October 31), and we cannot wait for the show.

It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead.

What Time Does the Kesha Concert in Philadelphia Start?

The doors to the venue will open at 7 p.m., and the show is listed as an 8:00 p.m. start time.

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - SHOW Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

We'll update what time we think Kesha will take to the stage based on earlier tour dates. The tour starts on October 15, and we'll cover it then.

What Will Kesha's Setlist For Philadelphia Be?

We'll update this after the tour kicks off on Sunday (October 15).

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - SHOW Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Not much about the tour has leaked out so far so lots of opportunities for surprises to come!