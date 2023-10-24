This is sure to be a REALLY cool Halloween experience. Kesha will perform in Philadelphia on Halloween night (October 31), and we cannot wait for the show!

So we NEEDED to get a sneak peek at the setlist.

She's been making headlines with her Only Love Tour, which she recently kicked off in Dallas. It's made stops in New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, and more so far to rave reviews from fans.

Though, it seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some social media stalking on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions.

Spoilers are ahead!

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at The Met Philly. We've got that here too.

What Time Does Kesha's Concert in Philadelphia Start?

Doors to The Met will open at 7:00 pm, they say. The event is listed as an 8:00 p.m. start time. However, we all know that the concert usually starts a little later than that, right?

It looks like fans can expect Kesha to take to the stage around 9:20 p.m. Don't cut it too close, though! It's Halloween night in Philadelphia so it's likely it may take a a little extra time to get in and get settled.

What Is Kesha's Setlist for Philadelphia on October 31, 2023?

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Here's the general idea of what we think the setlist will be:

Only Love Can Save Us Now

Tik Tok

Cannibal

Backstabber

Raising Hell

Take It Off

Good Old Days

Eat the Acid

Till the World Ends (Britney Spears Cover)

Hymn

Hate Me Harder

Ram Dass Interlude

Timber (Pitfall cover)

Your Love Is My Drug

Die Young

Blow

Love Only Reprise

Encore:

Praying

We R Who We R

Oh, Kesha, we CAN NOT wait to see you in Philly soon!