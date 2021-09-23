Expect Delays on Route 130 in Hamilton, Robbinsville, Bordentown Starting Friday
Traffic alert. This could be a headache.
Give yourself some extra time to get where you're going if you travel on Route 130 through Robbinsville, Hamilton, and Bordentown, starting Friday (September 24th) according to TAPinto Hamilton and Robbinsville.
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced road construction will be taking place, causing traffic delays. The work zone will be between the intersection of Route 130 and Route 526 and Route 130 and Route 206.
Crews will be working to preserve the pavement by repairing areas and repaving spots.
Be on the lookout for lane closures each day. Reduced speed limits will be in effect in the area, I'm sure.
How long is the construction going to last? It depends on the weather, so there's no definite end date as of now.
Make sure you're listening to PST RWJ Hamilton Traffic with Chris & the Crew on 94.5 PST for the latest updates.
