Traffic alert. This could be a headache.

Give yourself some extra time to get where you're going if you travel on Route 130 through Robbinsville, Hamilton, and Bordentown, starting Friday (September 24th) according to TAPinto Hamilton and Robbinsville.

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced road construction will be taking place, causing traffic delays. The work zone will be between the intersection of Route 130 and Route 526 and Route 130 and Route 206.

Crews will be working to preserve the pavement by repairing areas and repaving spots.

Be on the lookout for lane closures each day. Reduced speed limits will be in effect in the area, I'm sure.

How long is the construction going to last? It depends on the weather, so there's no definite end date as of now.

Make sure you're listening to PST RWJ Hamilton Traffic with Chris & the Crew on 94.5 PST for the latest updates.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.