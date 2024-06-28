You can find one of the most amazing sights in Pennsylvania right in Hummelstown. If you’re looking for a breathtaking spot that will absolutely blow your mind while exploring, you need to get yourself to Echo Dell Indian Echo Caverns in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania.

Summer seems like the perfect time to take a day trip to check out these beautiful caverns and experience this once-in-a-lifetime view inside of the caverns. If you’re a nature buff and love exploring new places, this experience is perfect for you and your family.

I’ve been seeing a lot of people just now discovering this beautiful, Pennsylvania hidden gem and now I can only imagine business will be booming this summer. The Echo Dell Indian Echo Caverns are already one of the most visited attractions in the eastern United States, but I feel their popularity will now only go up thanks to social media.

The best part about visiting the caverns in the summertime? The caves are always nice and cool inside. The official site says “Rain or shine, it’s always 52 degrees inside the cave - all year round!”

These caverns are just outside of Hershey Pennsylvania, so if you plan on taking your family there this summer, this is the perfect addition to your trip to get yourself into some cool temperatures while exploring some of the most mesmerizing views in Pennsylvania!

If you’re looking to pack up the car and take a little road trip to check out one of the most amazing experiences in Pennsylvania, you can anytime you want. The caves are open 7 days a week according to the Echo Dell Indian Echo Caverns website!

Click here to check out more details including prices!

