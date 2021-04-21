Fairless Hills Bagel Co. Opening This Summer

Bagel lovers, get ready...there's a new bagel shop opening in Bucks County soon.

I was scrolling on Facebook, saw the post below, and my mouth started instantly watering. Who doesn't love freshly baked bagels? Fairless Hills Bagel Co. will be opening in the Deon Square Shopping Center (next to Hair Cuttery) on South Oxford Valley Road sometime this summer. The locals seem excited, some commenting how a good bagel place is needed in the area. These bagels sure look good.

The new shop will be open 7 days a week, from 6am - 2pm. Perfect to stop into on your way to work, or when you roll out of bed on the weekends, for a breakfast sandwich and some coffee. What's your go-to breakfast sandwich? Pork roll, egg, and cheese is my favorite. Yum.

You can follow the shop on Instagram too. It's described as, "The friendly, neighborhood gathering place for good conversation and fresh-baked bagels." Love it. When anyone asks me what my favorite type of bagel is, I can never decide. I have so many favorite bagels....poppy seed, egg, blueberry, and an everything bagel is sooo delicious. But, it has to be well toasted with butter.

That brings up another bagel debate...are you a cream cheese person or a butter person? I'm a butter person. Although, I'm willing to try their homemade herb cream cheese. Doesn't this look delicious?

Interested in working on their team? They are hiring now for many positions including bakers, store leaders, shift leaders, and other team members. Click here for all the details.

C'mon summer. I can't wait to try this place.