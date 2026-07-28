She is the basically biggest music star on the planet right now, and she's about to make her Philadelphia concert debut. Yes, Ella Langley will be hitting the stage in Philly this Saturday night for her first major concert in town.

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We've got a sneak peek at her setlist posted for you down below. Keep scrolling. After all, you probably NEED To know where "Choosin' Texas" falls into her setlist so you can make sure you're in your seat ready to film. You don't wanna miss that in the beer line.

Ella Langley Has Had A Massive Year

There is not a bigger musician on the planet right now than Ella Langley. The 27-year-old has been making country music for a few years, but this year she's hit superstardom with the song "Choosin' Texas."

READ MORE: Morgan Wallen's Full Expected Setlist for His Philadelphia Concerts This Weekend

The song has now spent 15 weeks at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, meaning it's surpassed Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" and Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" for the most weeks at No. 1 by solo women.

And the boys better look out too because it's on pace to beat out Lil Nas X's record for "Old Town Road" which spent 19 weeks on top of the charts.

And she's about to perform that summer anthem inside Philadelphia's biggest concert venue.

What is Ella Langley's Setlist for Philadelphia?

Ella will be performing in Philly this Saturday night. She's one of the opening acts on Morgan Wallen's "Still The Problem Tour." By the way, not only will she be performing in Philly for the first time, but she'll be hitting the venue at the city's LARGEST concert venue. Yes, she'll be performing for about 60,000 screaming fans inside Philly's Lincoln Financial Field (the Linc).

When will she perform "Choosin' Texas"? And What about her other songs? We used sites like Setlist.fm and X.com to dig into the most recent shows for Ella to figure out her setlist.

Here it is below:

Dandelion

I Gotta Quit

Bottom Of Your Boots

girl you're taking home

20-20

Broken

You & Me Time

Here For the Party (Gretchen Wilson cover)

Be Her

you look like you love me

Loving Life Again

Choosin' Texas

weren't for the wind

If you're going to the show, have the best time ever!

These Are the Must-See Pop Concerts in Philadelphia in 2026 Wow. 2026 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat & More). So we made the complete list of the shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2026. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST