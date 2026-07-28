To say there's a lot of demand for Morgan Wallen's upcoming concerts in Philadelphia this weekend would be an understatement.

So if you're prepping for the show, and you're wondering what will be on his setlist for the big show? We've got a full peek at that information below.

Morgan Wallen Returns to Philly

The upcoming concerts for Morgan Wallen at the Linc (Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field) will be his first in quite a few years.

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Morgan last performed in Philadelphia in 2024 for a show at Citizens Bank Park. So this is very overdue. That's because last year's "I'm the Problem Tour" didn't make a stop in Philly. The closest it got to our area was Foxborough, MA in the Boston area last August.

Morgan Wallen's Philadelphia Concerts Will Be Massive

Morgan Wallen will perform TWO concerts in Philadelphia this weekend inside the biggest concert venue in town... Lincoln Financial Field (the home of the Philadelphia Eagles).

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The first show is scheduled for Friday, July 31 with special guests Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten. The second show (on Saturday, August 1) will feature special guests Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten.

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Both dates are pretty much completely sold out at this point. Though tickets remain available on many of the resale websites.

If you're lucky enough to be going, however, you may be wondering...

Will Morgan Wallen's Setlist For Philly Be Unique?

There are two types of people at a concert. There are those who love to be surprised with each and every song in the setlist. And there are those who NEED to know what's coming up in a concert setlist.

If you are one of those who likes to be surprised, this is not for you. However, if you're like me and want to know exactly when to plot that trip to the bar or the restroom so you don't miss the biggest songs of the night... this list is for you.

We used sites like Setlist.fm and X.com to dig into the most recent setlist for Morgan. We should, however, note that Morgan's set has varied a bit each evening as he's toured across the country. So this exact order represents our best guess of the evening's setlist.

Here's a Look at Morgan Wallen's Expected Philadelphia Setlist

Don't We

I Wrote the Book

I'm the Problem

One Thing at a Time

I Got Better

20 Cigarettes

Heartless

Love Somebody

Ain't That Some

Cover Me Up

I'm a Little Crazy

Wasted on You

Up Down

Cowgirls

(Fan voted song that varies)

TN

Thinkin' Bout Me

You Proof

This Bar

More Than My Hometown

Just In Case

The Way I Talk

I Had Some Help

Sand in My Boots

Encore:

I Can't Love You Anymore

Last Night

Whiskey Glasses

These Are the Must-See Pop Concerts in Philadelphia in 2026 Wow. 2026 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat & More). So we made the complete list of the shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2026. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST