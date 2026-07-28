What Songs Will Morgan Wallen Play in Philadelphia? Here’s His Expected Setlist
To say there's a lot of demand for Morgan Wallen's upcoming concerts in Philadelphia this weekend would be an understatement.
So if you're prepping for the show, and you're wondering what will be on his setlist for the big show? We've got a full peek at that information below.
Morgan Wallen Returns to Philly
The upcoming concerts for Morgan Wallen at the Linc (Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field) will be his first in quite a few years.
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Morgan last performed in Philadelphia in 2024 for a show at Citizens Bank Park. So this is very overdue. That's because last year's "I'm the Problem Tour" didn't make a stop in Philly. The closest it got to our area was Foxborough, MA in the Boston area last August.
Morgan Wallen's Philadelphia Concerts Will Be Massive
Morgan Wallen will perform TWO concerts in Philadelphia this weekend inside the biggest concert venue in town... Lincoln Financial Field (the home of the Philadelphia Eagles).
The first show is scheduled for Friday, July 31 with special guests Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten. The second show (on Saturday, August 1) will feature special guests Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten.
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Both dates are pretty much completely sold out at this point. Though tickets remain available on many of the resale websites.
If you're lucky enough to be going, however, you may be wondering...
Will Morgan Wallen's Setlist For Philly Be Unique?
There are two types of people at a concert. There are those who love to be surprised with each and every song in the setlist. And there are those who NEED to know what's coming up in a concert setlist.
If you are one of those who likes to be surprised, this is not for you. However, if you're like me and want to know exactly when to plot that trip to the bar or the restroom so you don't miss the biggest songs of the night... this list is for you.
We used sites like Setlist.fm and X.com to dig into the most recent setlist for Morgan. We should, however, note that Morgan's set has varied a bit each evening as he's toured across the country. So this exact order represents our best guess of the evening's setlist.
Here's a Look at Morgan Wallen's Expected Philadelphia Setlist
Don't We
I Wrote the Book
I'm the Problem
One Thing at a Time
I Got Better
20 Cigarettes
Heartless
Love Somebody
Ain't That Some
Cover Me Up
I'm a Little Crazy
Wasted on You
Up Down
Cowgirls
(Fan voted song that varies)
TN
Thinkin' Bout Me
You Proof
This Bar
More Than My Hometown
Just In Case
The Way I Talk
I Had Some Help
Sand in My Boots
Encore:
I Can't Love You Anymore
Last Night
Whiskey Glasses
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