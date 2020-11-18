Fairless Hills Pizza Hut To Reopen December 8th

According to their facebook, the Fairless Hills location of Pizza Hut will be reopening on December 8th, 2020. It’s been a long time coming!

A couple of months back, their facebook page announced that the location was temporarily closed due to change of ownership difficulties. This was in October 2019. What they thought was going to be a short term closing ended up being just about an entire year.

They initially said on their facebook that, "we are hoping it will be up and running within 3-6 weeks." I’m sure they didn't expect COVID-19 to come in and ruin all of their plans, just like the rest of the world did not plan on it.

Back in May, they posted a flyer to their facebook saying “Pizza Hut is coming back!!!! We have new owners and starting to bring Philly, Bucks, and Berks areas back to the streets!! Our first location to open will be Warminster and from there every 2-3 weeks we will reopen more stores. The plan is to have 25 reopen by mid September.”

I’m wondering what will be new for the old location. Have they renovated the entire place? Is it the same set up? Will there still be a drive-thru? Who knows! All I know is that I will be there when they open! I don’t typically eat at Pizza Hut because it is very out of the way and I prefer real pizza, but if buying their pizza will help this ancient location then I am totally here for it!