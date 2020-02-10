Contact Us

Fall in Love With This Valentine’s Day Decor

By Taylor Cook February 10, 2020 1:00 AM | Value Vault by Seize the Deal
Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to add a little pizazz to your space. Whether it’s for a party or you just want it to look like a rom-com exploded all over your home, there’s no shortage of cute heart-themed decor to get the job done.

90shine Two-Piece Romantic Lace Heart Window Decorations

Honestly, you could put these up year-round and they’d be super cute. They’re soft and lacey, and the red can really perk up a neutral room. They work as an adorable photo backdrop too!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2GX1yXA

Neon Love Wall Sign

A cool LED sign goes a long way toward making a room more festive. It’s simple and romantic- a great addition to your bedroom or den! Maybe just get one for every room to be safe.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2UCmfjk

TUPARKA Valentine Conversation Candy Hearts Banner

Can’t find the words? Take your pick with this Candy Hearts Banner. It’s classic and cute making it an easy pick for your next Galentine’s brunch.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2H2LKCt

xo Fetti Rose Gold Heart Foil Curtain – 2 PCS

Throwing a mixer for your single friends? Setting up a cozy breakfast nook for a romantic wake-up call? This cute rose gold heart curtain is a must-have backdrop. It’s another one that would be great to have on hand for lots of occasions – birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers – so many options.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2S2rJSU

Maad Romantic Novelty Toilet Paper

Love isn’t all roses and candy. Sometimes it’s toilet humor and belly laughs. Let go and have a silly laugh with your loved one.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2Oz2bL5

XIYUNTE Pink Cupid’s Bow Neon Wall Light

Of all the decorations on this list, this one is my favorite. Nothing gets the feeling across quite like an arrow in the heart. Valentine’s Day or no, let it light up your wall!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3864TQ0

94.5 PST