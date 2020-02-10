Fall in Love With This Valentine’s Day Decor

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to add a little pizazz to your space. Whether it’s for a party or you just want it to look like a rom-com exploded all over your home, there’s no shortage of cute heart-themed decor to get the job done.

Honestly, you could put these up year-round and they’d be super cute. They’re soft and lacey, and the red can really perk up a neutral room. They work as an adorable photo backdrop too!

A cool LED sign goes a long way toward making a room more festive. It’s simple and romantic- a great addition to your bedroom or den! Maybe just get one for every room to be safe.

Can’t find the words? Take your pick with this Candy Hearts Banner. It’s classic and cute making it an easy pick for your next Galentine’s brunch.

Throwing a mixer for your single friends? Setting up a cozy breakfast nook for a romantic wake-up call? This cute rose gold heart curtain is a must-have backdrop. It’s another one that would be great to have on hand for lots of occasions – birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers – so many options.

Love isn’t all roses and candy. Sometimes it’s toilet humor and belly laughs. Let go and have a silly laugh with your loved one.

Of all the decorations on this list, this one is my favorite. Nothing gets the feeling across quite like an arrow in the heart. Valentine’s Day or no, let it light up your wall!

