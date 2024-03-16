UPDATED 5:30 p.m. on Saturday: A suspect wanted in connection with killing three relatives in Bucks County on Saturday morning was apprehended without incident following a tense standoff inside a Trenton, NJ home Saturday afternoon.

Andre Gordon, the 26-year-old suspect, who was accused of killing stepmother, teen sister, and the mother of his two children was captured alive and unharmed by Trenton police around 5 p.m. Saturday. Trenton's mayor confirmed the news after police had been on the scene for much of the afternoon on the 100 block of Phillips Avenue.

Gordon had hostages in the home earlier, but those hostages were safely evacuated by police earlier in the afternoon, CNN reports.

Television footage in the area appeared to show police assisting hostages as they escaped the home in the densely populated Trenton neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

It was not clear how many hostages may have been in the home earlier, but officials say the suspect did know who they were at the time.

The barricade happened shortly after police located the Honda CRV that he carjacked earlier in the day. That car was located on the nearby 100 block of Miller Street.

Suspect Kills Three in Bucks County, Across Two Locations Early Saturday

All of this comes following a very tense morning in Falls Township, which started around 8:52 a.m. when police officers responded to a report of shots fired on Viewpoint Lane.

Police confirm that the victims in that home were his stepmother, 52-year-old Karen Gordon, and his 13-year-old sister Kara Gordon.

At least three other people were in the home but hid safely as Gordon searched for them.

Minutes later, around 9:01 a.m., police say they were called to Edgewood Lane in Levittown where they believe the suspect shot and killed 25-year-old Tayor Daniel, with whom he has two children. He also bludgeoned her mother with an assault rifle before fleeing the scene.

Less than 10 minutes later, Gordon carjacked a driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store on Bristol Pike. The driver was not injured, reports say. The incident led to a lockdown in the immediate area with Falls Township Police calling for a township-wide shelter in place for nearly three hours.

The safety concerns forced the cancellation of the St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was slated to get underway mid-morning. Safety concerns spread through Middletown Township, where police called for a closure of the Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place.

Other retailers in the area temporarily closed Saturday morning too — including Target, Starbucks, and more out of an "abundance of caution." Most of those businesses have since reopened.