Family Dollar Opening a New Store in Lower Bucks County

Family Dollar will reportedly be opening a new store on Haines Road in Levittown, PA soon, according to a report from Patch.com. The store will be located on the space formerly vacated by Save A Lot grocery store.

Family Dollar is owned by Dollar Tree, but unlike its parent company's stores, every item sold is not a dollar. Instead, Family Dollar offers heavily discounted items.

There are over 8,000 Family Dollar stores across the United States, but only one other location in Bucks County --- on Brownsville Road in Trevose.

The chain's main competitor, Dollar General, has locations in Levittown, Bristol, Morrisville, and Langhorne.