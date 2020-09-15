Carole Baskin debuted on "Dancing With The Stars" on Monday night and the family of her late husband ran an ad during the show asking for help in giving them closure.

If you watched the Netflix series "Tiger King" you know that Carole Baskins husband, Don Lewis, went missing in 1997 and has never been found.

Since the airing of the series, many have accused Baskin of having something to do with the disappearance of her husband.

Well, Lewis' family took advantage of Carole Baskin being on the show this week by running an ad during the show asking for someone to please help give them closure. A cash reward has even been offered.

If you missed the ad during the show you can view it here.