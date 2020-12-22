One fan recently got the ultimate Christmas gift: a casual, unexpected run-in with Rihanna.

Rihanna landed in Barbados via private jet last week, where she is presumably spending the holidays at home with her family on the island. While stopping at a random gas station, the pop star ran into a mega fan and shot a sweet video with him.

“My Christmas just got made merry,” the unnamed fan happily says in the short video.

Describing the situation, Rihanna laughs and adds, “At a random gas station, we’re not even buying gas. We’re not even driving.”

At the end of the clip, the "Pon de Replay" singer gives her home a shout out, joyfully screaming “BARBADOS!” into the phone's camera.

Both Rihanna and the fan were wearing masks during their cute encounter.

Rih was recently spotted traveling without her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky.