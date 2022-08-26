Fans of ‘Boardwalk Empire’ will love this new lounge in NJ

If you watched HBO's series "Boardwalk Empire" (2010 -2014) you no doubt know the name Nucky Thompson.

The character played by Steve Buscemi was loosely based on longtime Atlantic City politician and powerbroker Enoch "Nucky" Johnson. He was the Atlantic County sheriff and political boss for nearly 30 years until his imprisonment in 1941. He was involved in bootlegging, prostitution, and gambling.

Nucky presided over Atlantic City in the Roaring 20s when the city was a refuge during Prohibition and speakeasies were all the rage. They were a place where you could drink alcohol when it was illegal.

In the many years since booze was legal again, there has been a certain mystique surrounding the speakeasy and everything that went on there. In the city of Ventnor, Atlantic City's next-door neighbor, there is a new spot that pays tribute to those days.

Nucky's Kitchen and Speakeasy opened last summer on Ventnor Avenue, and it's a big hit with the locals and tourists. They offer specialty cocktails, fine dining upstairs, casual dining downstairs, and live music.

It's part of the newly renovated Ventnor Square Theatre that was originally opened in 1922. The beautifully restored grand old theatre has all of the modern conveniences while holding onto some of its original glory.

Nuckys Kitchen & Speakeasy via Google Maps Nuckys Kitchen & Speakeasy via Google Maps loading...

They feature first-run movies and live shows in three separate theater rooms. If you're looking for a unique night out and want to skip the glitz of the Atlantic City casinos but want the feel of old AC head a couple of miles south into Ventnor.

The Ventnor Square Theatre and Nucky's Kitchen and Speakeasy are sure to be an instant hit, but not the kind of "hit" Nucky's friend Al Capone would have ordered.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

POP QUIZ: Can you name all 10 interstate highways in New Jersey?