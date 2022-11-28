FDA Warns Against Eating These Raw Oysters Distributed in NJ After Reported Illnesses

FDA Warns Against Eating These Raw Oysters Distributed in NJ After Reported Illnesses

If you've eaten any raw oysters recently in New Jersey or these 12 other states, keep tabs on you're feeling.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to 13 states, including New Jersey,  against eating or selling raw oysters from South Korea, following reports of illnesses causing diarrhea and vomiting, according to CNN.

These frozen half-shell oysters were harvested on Feb 6, 2022 and were exported by Dai One Food Company, according to the FDA news release. 

There oysters were distributed to New Jersey, as well as Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

What's the illness these bad oysters are causing? Sapovirus illness. The FDA says "sapoviruses cause a sporadic gastroenteritis, similar to norovirus, in populations ranging from children to the elderly."

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and nausea, and they usually show up around 2 days after consuming the bad food. Once you have it, the sickness can last for 1-4 very unpleasant days.

It goes without saying, but if you eat bad shellfish, you're in for a rough time. If you're starting to experience these symptoms after eating raw oysters, you should get to your doctor immediately.

Click here to get a look at the full warning from the FDA. If you have a hankering for raw oysters and you just have to have them, ask the restaurant or seafood market where they're distributed from.

