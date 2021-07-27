Feds probe Ewing, NJ police for stepping on teen’s head, report says
EWING — Federal authorities are investigating the 2018 arrest of a teenager in which at least one police officer stepped on the teen’s head as he lay on his stomach already restrained, according to body camera footage cited in a report.
“We cannot speak for the FBI, however they did request and were supplied documents relating to that incident,” Ewing Police Chief Al Rhodes said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5.
Body camera footage was shared by The Trentonian, which reported on Monday that the January 2018 incident involved multiple Ewing Police officers and a 16-year-old Black juvenile.
The video footage also shows a couple of officers appearing to kick snow into the teen's face, while he's still laying restrained on the ground.
In 2020, Ewing Police reported 29 use of force incidents, 21 of which involved compliance holds.