Sigh.

I was so sad to see the news that Feeney’s Garden Center, a beloved local treasure in Feasterville, Bucks County, is closing its doors after 71 incredible years of service.

Feeney's is closing after 71 years in business

The news, announced on Feeney's website and Facebook page, has left the community shocked and filled with sadness.

Many families visited Feeney's during the Christmas season

For many of us, Feeney's was so much more than a garden center, it was a place where families came together and memories were made, especially during the holidays.

Ever since my children were little (they're teenagers now) my husband and I would take them to Feeney's at the start of each Christmas season.

They were always amazed (so were we) to see all the tree, lights, ornaments, decorations, the massive Department 56 Christmas display (we bought all the pieces to our village at Feeney's), and of course, Santa.

If you've never been, Feeney's would transform into a Holiday Winter Wonderland.

I'm sure it took months to prepare.

No matter what your style of holiday decorating, there was a vignette that fit your vibe.

Feeney's was the backdrop for many of my fondest Christmas memories.

The sight of the nativity animals outside in the garden center, the sound of excited children visiting Santa in his beautifully decorated village—it was always a magical experience.

The holiday season was never complete without a trip to Feeney's.

Feeney's Garden Center in Feasterville, PA Google loading...

During the rest of the year, you could shop for gifts, find stunning home and patio decor, plants, flowers, and so much more.

Sadly, after over seven decades of bringing joy to the community, Feeney's has made the difficult decision to close.

My family will be heading back one more time before it closes.

The owners commented on Facebook that it would most likely be open until March or sooner if the remaining inventory sells.

Feeney's Going Out of Business Sale is going on now

Feeney's "Going Out of Business" sale is going on now (it started January 10), offering discounts on everything from plants to home decor.

If you’ve ever visited, you know it’s more than just a place to shop—it’s a piece of local history and a reminder of simpler times when small businesses were the heart of our communities.

It’s tough to see yet another longtime business close its doors.

More and more family-owned businesses are shutting down these days, and it’s a reminder of how important it is to support the places that make our neighborhoods unique.

Feeney's will be greatly missed, but the memories it’s given to generations of families will live on.

Thank you, Feeney's, for 71 years of service and holiday magic.

Keep an eye on Feeney's website and Facebook for updates on the exact closing date and sale.